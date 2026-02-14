Koizumi Calls for Unity among Japan, U.S., Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Munich, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Friday emphasized the need for unity among Japan, the United States and Europe at a security conference in Munich, Germany.

"The security of the Indo-Pacific and the Euro-Atlantic is indivisible," Koizumi said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

He called for preventing Russia and China from benefiting from friction between the United States and Europe, saying, "Who is happy" with the strained relations between the United States and Europe and within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Koizumi reiterated support for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion. He stressed that Japan needs to address the risks posed by North Korea, which dispatched troops to support Russia and acquired combat experience involving drones and high technology.

When asked how to deal with soured Japan-China relations, he said, "We are always open to dialogue."

