Microsoft, NTT, Others to Form Tech Alliance

Munich, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Microsoft Corp., NTT Inc. and other major technology firms from around the world are planning to form an alliance to boost the credibility of cross-border technologies.

A total of 16 companies from 11 countries announced the planned launch of the Trusted Tech Alliance on Friday, at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Also among the member companies are Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson, Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp., the cloud divisions of U.S. technology giants Google and Amazon.com, German corporate software maker SAP and Finnish telecom equipment producer Nokia.

The move comes at a time when Europe, under the banner of digital sovereignty, is keeping a distance from the United States. The alliance members are concerned that such a situation could distort the healthy competitive environment.

The TTA members will work together on issues including operational transparency, robust supply chains and security oversight, open, cooperative, inclusive and resilient digital ecosystems, and the respect for the rule of law and data protection.

