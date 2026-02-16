Rice Prices Remain High in Japan Even after Stockpile Releases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Retail rice prices in Japan are still above 4,000 yen per 5 kilograms on average, almost double the level before supply shortages hit consumers, even after the government’s releases of stockpiled rice to keep prices low.

In February last year, the agriculture ministry announced plans to release 210,000 tons of stockpiled rice. The decision came as a reversal of its policy because the ministry had expected that the volume of 2024 rice would be enough to cover demand.

The country’s staple food law stipulates that releases of government-stockpiled rice be used to cover “supply shortages due to falling production.”

Therefore, although rice started disappearing from store shelves in summer 2024 and consumers asked for stockpiled rice to be released, the government did not take action. Even after 2024 rice started appearing in the market, rice prices did not fall but climbed even higher.

Eventually, the ministry changed rules to allow stockpiled rice to be released “in case that smooth rice distribution is disrupted.” Last March, it started releasing stockpiled rice through bidding mainly by agricultural cooperatives.

