Japan's Nikaido Takes Silver in Ski Jumping Large Hill

Milan, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ski jumper Ren Nikaido won the silver medal in the men's individual large hill event at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Saturday.

Nikaido earned his third medal at these Winter Games, after taking two bronze medals in the normal hill and mixed team events.

He tied with Kazuyoshi Funaki, who won three medals at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, as the Japanese ski jumper with the most medals in a single Games.

