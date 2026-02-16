Centrist Party to Carefully Study Joining National Congress

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--A senior official of the Centrist Reform Alliance has suggested that the Japanese opposition party will carefully consider whether to join a proposed national congress for talks on issues including a possible consumption tax cut to zero for food.

In a televised debate among political party executives Sunday, Shinji Inoue, acting secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said he wants "as many parties as possible" to join the national congress, which has been proposed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leader of the LDP.

Centrist Reform Alliance head Junya Ogawa, who was elected to the post Friday following the party's humiliating defeat in the Feb. 8 general election, said, "It's difficult to make a decision unless we hear directly from the prime minister (about the purpose of the national congress)."

Hiroshi Nakatsuka, secretary-general of the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the LDP, showed plans to review existing special tax breaks, subsidies and government funds to make up for the revenue drops from the proposed consumption tax exemption for food.

Kazuya Shinba, secretary-general of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, said, "We don't rule out (the possibility of) participating in the national congress." But he added, "The ruling parties should come up with a specific plan (regarding the tax exemption) first."

