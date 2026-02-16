Takaichi Sets Eyes on Diplomacy with Firm Govt Footing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Following her ruling Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory in the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is poised to use the firm base of her administration to support her diplomacy.

Next month, she is slated to visit the United States for the first time since she took office in October 2025.

While hoping to reaffirm with U.S. President Donald Trump the unwavering Japan-U.S. alliance and demonstrate the two countries' solidarity both at home and abroad, Takaichi is exploring ways to improve Japan-China ties, which have soured in the wake of her remarks last year over a possible Taiwan contingency.

"I look forward to visiting the White House this spring and to continuing our work together to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," Takaichi said on X on Feb. 9, in response to a social media post by Trump expressing the U.S. leader's full-fledged support for her during the race for the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

The LDP secured 316 seats in the closely watched election, more than two-thirds of the 465 Lower House seats.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]