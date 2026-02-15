Japan's Horishima Wins Silver in Dual Moguls

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ikuma Horishima won the silver medal in the men's freestyle skiing dual moguls at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday, the 10th day of the Games in Italy.

It was his second medal in the Games after earning bronze in the individual moguls.

Japan's total medal count at Milan-Cortina has reached 16.

