Japanese Speed Skater Takagi Wins 2nd Medal at Milan-Cortina

Milan, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Miho Takagi won bronze in the women's 500-meter speed skating event at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Sunday, clinching her second medal at the ongoing Winter Games.

She secured bronze in the women's 1,000-meter event Monday.

With the latest feat, Takagi, who won silver in the 500-meter event at the previous 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, now holds the highest career medal tally for a Japanese Winter Olympian, at nine.

Speaking to the press after Sunday's event, Takagi said, "While I finished one place lower than at Beijing, I didn't expect things would go so smoothly for me this time."

"I'm delighted that I managed to secure a medal despite all that," she added. "I was encouraged by people cheering me on in Japanese (during the race), so I wanted to say thank you to each and every one of them."

