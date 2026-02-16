Man Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Murder in Saitama Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--A 43-year-old man accused of murder and other charges Monday pleaded not guilty to killing three members of a family at a house in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in December 2022.

In the first hearing of his lay judge trial at Saitama District Court, defendant Jun Saito said he does not know about the case.

The defense said that Saito was not the culprit, adding that even if he was, he would not be guilty given his diminished capacity.

Meanwhile, the prosecution said in its opening statement that Saito was considered to have committed the crime, based on security camera footage and evidence found at his home, such as an ax. He had schizophrenia at the time, but his capacity to judge right from wrong and control his actions was not significantly damaged, the prosecution added.

The ruling will be handed down March 16.

