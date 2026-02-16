Hamburger Chain Lotteria Changes Name to Burger One

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Lotteria Co. changed its name to Burger One Co. on Monday, the Japanese hamburger chain owned by restaurant operator Zensho Holdings Co., said.

Starting in April, the company will change the name of all its stores to “Zetteria.”

The name change reflects the parent company’s aim of strengthening its burger business by highlighting that the chain is now run by Zensho, not Lotte Co., its previous owner.

In 1972, Lotteria was launched as a restaurant unit of Lotte, a confectionery maker. The company has expanded overseas, particularly in South Korea, in addition to domestic operations.

Acquired by Zensho in 2023, Lotteria had operated 277 stores nationwide as of the end of last month.

