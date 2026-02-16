Japan to Update Free, Open Indo-Pacific Vision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is working to update its vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday.

The vision "needs to be evolved in the most appropriate way to adapt to changing times" 10 years after it was put forward by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kihara said at a press conference.

"The international situation surrounding Japan is becoming increasingly challenging," Kihara said, apparently referring to China's increasing influence and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kihara said that the government will add responses to new challenges such as economic security and technology competition to the vision while retaining its core principles of upholding freedom and the rule of law.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]