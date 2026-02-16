Mizuho Securities Raided over Alleged Insider Trading by Employee

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission conducted a compulsory search at the main office of Mizuho Securities Co. last month on suspicion that an employee had been involved in insider trading, informed sources said Monday.

The commission is analyzing materials seized during the search to possibly file a criminal complaint with prosecutors.

On Monday, Mizuho Securities said in a statement that the commission's investigation is ongoing and that it will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.

