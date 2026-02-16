Japan Simplifies Import Procedures for U.S.-Made Vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry said Monday that it has launched a certification system to simplify the import process for passenger cars produced in the United States.

This initiative was agreed with the United States in July last year, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's concerns over the low number of American cars exported to Japan.

On the same day, the ministry revised relevant ministerial ordinances. For U.S.-made vehicles that already meet U.S. standards, it eliminated previously required additional tests for exhaust emissions and noise.

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to import three U.S.-built models, including the Camry sedan. Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. are considering similar moves.

Also on Monday, Japanese trade minister Ryosei Akazawa rode in a U.S.-made Toyota Highlander SUV for the first time. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is leasing two such "reverse-imported" vehicles from the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]