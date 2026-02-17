Centrist Party's Ishii to Become Vice Speaker of Japan Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance on Tuesday recommended Keiichi Ishii as vice speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Ishii, 67, is expected to be chosen as Lower House vice speaker at the beginning of a special Diet session, to be convened on Wednesday, as the proposal met with no objections from other parties.

He is a former member of Komeito, which formed the alliance with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan last month.

In 2024, Ishii became Komeito leader but stepped down after failing to win a Lower House seat in that year's election. He won a seat in a Lower House election earlier this month.

The Lower House vice speaker is traditionally chosen from the largest opposition party. The Centrist Reform Alliance, however, had struggled to find a candidate after many party heavyweight and veteran members lost their seats in the latest election. In addition, some members tapped for the post had rejected the offers.

