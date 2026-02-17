Trump Claims Credit for LDP's Election Victory

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday claimed credit for the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory in the latest House of Representatives election.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also LDP president, credited his endorsement with the party's success in the election for the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Feb. 8.

"That's very good because we have a great relationship with her and Japan," Trump added.

During the campaign period for the Lower House election, Trump said in a social media post that he gave his "complete and total endorsement" of Takaichi.

"I am sincerely grateful to President Donald J. Trump for his warm words," Takaichi said in English in an X post a day after the election.

