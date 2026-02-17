Mercian Recalls 620,000 Bottles of Wine with Unapproved Additive

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Mercian Corp. on Tuesday announced a recall of a total of about 620,000 bottles of three Chilean rose wines containing copper citrate, an additive that has not been approved in Japan.

No health problems related to the products have been reported so far, according to the company, a unit of Japanese food and beverage giant Kirin Holdings Co.

The three affected products include the 280-milliliter Frontera sparkling rose.

Mercian will provide Quo Card gift certificates to reimburse customers for the recalled products.

