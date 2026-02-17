Miura, Kihara Mark Major Milestone in Japan's Pairs Skating History

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The gold medal victory of Japanese figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara at the Milan-Cortina Olympics marked a significant milestone in the country's pairs skating history.

On Monday, Miura, 24, and Kihara, 33, won Japan's first Olympic medal of any color in pairs skating since the country first took part in the event at the 1972 Sapporo Olympics. They came back from fifth place in the short program the previous day.

In Japan, pairs skating used to be less popular than singles skating, with fewer athletes in the discipline. This was primarily due to the limited training environment. A lack of coaches forced skaters to train abroad. There were also few domestic ice rinks for practicing acrobatic moves.

Kihara made his Olympic debut, with a different partner, at the 2014 Sochi Games. He also competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games but could not advance to the free skating program. The ongoing Milan-Cortina Games marked his fourth Olympic appearance.

Initially a singles skater, Kihara was invited by the Japan Skating Federation to try out for the pairs competition due to his solid skating skills and sincere personality. This offer may have also suggested that Kihara would unlikely find success in the singles competition.

