Illegal Drugs Seized in Japan Top 3 Tons in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The amount of illegal drugs confiscated by Japanese customs authorities in 2025 increased 15 pct from the previous year to 3,211 kilograms, topping 3 tons for the first time in six years, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The total included a ton of cannabis confiscated at Tokyo Customs last June.

Customs authorities seized 840 kg of stimulant drugs, down 53 pct. The amount of stimulant drugs smuggled by aircraft passengers almost doubled to 664 kg.

The amount of cannabis seized more than tripled to 1,531 kg and that of designated drugs including etomidate, known as "zombie cigarettes," nearly quadrupled to 41 kg.

Customs authorities seized 425 kg of gold ingots, down 68 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]