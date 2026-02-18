LDP Busy Educating Tens of Lower House Rookies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Executives of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are busy providing dozens of newly elected House of Representatives lawmakers in the party with instructions about how to behave as political "children" of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also LDP president.

The party leadership fears that a gaffe made by any of the 66 newcomers to the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, may deal a blow at the Takaichi administration.

Previously, intraparty factions were teaching such rookies to act and speak carefully. Now that almost all factions have been dissolved amid the high-profile slush funds scandal, the leadership has to undertake the job instead.

At a party workshop on Tuesday, LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki told the new winners in the Feb. 8 Lower House election that they must not lose their humility. "It feels good to clearly state your thoughts, but you must think about the impact," he warned.

Former industry minister Ken Saito said, "Even a rookie is one of the highest-ranking public figures."

