Japan, Iceland Top Diplomats Agree to Enhance Arctic Cooperation

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Icelandic counterpart, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, met in Tokyo on Tuesday and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on Arctic issues.

Motegi and Gunnarsdottir affirmed that unilateral attempts to change the status quo are unacceptable anywhere in the world, apparently having Chinese and Russian actions in mind.

The two ministers also agreed to deepen security and defense cooperation.

