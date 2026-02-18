Japan Lower House Names Takaichi as Prime Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Wednesday named Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi as prime minister.

The decision was made through a vote at a plenary meeting during a special Diet session that was convened for a 150-day run on the same day, following the Feb. 8 Lower House election.

Elsewhere during the day's meeting, former Justice Minister Eisuke Mori of the LDP was chosen as Lower House speaker and Keiichi Ishii of the major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance as vice speaker.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, will also hold a similar vote later in the day to elect the prime minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, Takaichi's cabinet resigned en masse after the prime minister's ruling LDP secured over two-thirds of the 465 seats in the all-important Lower House. In October last year, Takaichi became Japan's first female prime minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]