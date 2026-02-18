Trump Unveils 36-B.-Dlr, 1st-Phase Japanese Investment

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday that Japan will invest 36 billion dollars in three energy and mineral projects in the United States in the first-round execution of its 550-billion-dollar investment commitment.

"Today, I am pleased to announce three TREMENDOUS Projects in the Strategic Areas of" oil and gas in Texas, power generation in Ohio, and critical minerals in Georgia, Trump said in his Truth Social post.

The gas-fired thermal power plant will be the largest in history, the oil facility in "the Gulf of America" will drive exports, and the critical minerals facility will end U.S. dependence on foreign sources, he noted.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in her post on X that Japan-U.S. cooperation in establishing supply chains will make the two countries' ties stronger and that the agreed investment projects "will help promote mutual benefits."

Takaichi further pointed out that Japanese companies, acting as facility and equipment suppliers, can capitalize on the projects to expand their sales and businesses.

