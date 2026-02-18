Takaichi Re-elected Japan's Prime Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday re-elected Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi as prime minister.

Takaichi retained her position through votes in both Diet chambers. She was elected outright in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber, and in a runoff vote in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Earlier on Wednesday, Takaichi's cabinet resigned en masse.

The Diet was convened for a 150-day special session the same day. Former Justice Minister Eisuke Mori of the LDP was chosen as Lower House speaker and Keiichi Ishii of the major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance as vice speaker.

Takaichi became Japan's first female prime minister last October. In the general election on Feb. 8, the LDP secured over two-thirds of the 465 seats in the Lower House.

