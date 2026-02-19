Japan's Fukada Wins Gold in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Mari Fukada, 19, captured gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle event at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Wednesday, becoming the youngest Japanese female gold medalist at a Winter Games.

Kokomo Murase took bronze in the same event, earning her second medal at the Winter Games after winning gold in the big air competition.

In the men's snowboard slopestyle event, Japan's Taiga Hasegawa won silver. The trio marked Japan's first-ever Olympic snowboard slopestyle podium finishes.

Japan's total medal count at the Milan-Cortina Olympics has risen to a fresh record high of 22, with five gold medals, matching the record set at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics.

