Takaichi Set to Bolster Security Policy under 2nd Cabinet

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will step up efforts to bolster the country's national security under her second cabinet, launched Wednesday following her Liberal Democratic Party's landslide victory in the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election.

The Takaichi administration plans to revise the government's three key national security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy, by the end of this year. The focus will be on how to secure funding for a potential increase in defense spending.

On the diplomatic front, Takaichi faces challenges such as deteriorating relations with China and how to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, who is shifting his focus to the Western Hemisphere.

The Takaichi administration earmarked some 1.1 trillion yen for defense spending in the government's fiscal 2025 supplementary budget, hitting the goal of increasing defense spending as a share of gross domestic product to 2 pct earlier than planned.

It plans to procure financial resources by raising the income, corporate and tobacco taxes to finance some 43 trillion yen in spending over the five years from fiscal 2023 under the current defense buildup program.

