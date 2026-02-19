Syrian Man Arrested for Allegedly Abandoning Body in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested a 22-year-old Syrian man on Wednesday on suspicion of abandoning a woman’s body in a wooded area in Maibara, Shiga Prefecture, western Japan.

Mohamad Hamoud, an unemployed man from Ogaki in neighboring Gifu Prefecture, is suspected of abandoning the body of Mayumi Kiriyama, 64, after transporting it from her home in Tarui, Gifu, on the night of March 14 last year.

Her body was found wrapped in a comforter on April 2. She died of asphyxiation caused by neck compression. A joint team of investigators from Shiga and Gifu prefectural police has been investigating the case as a homicide.

