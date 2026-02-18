Major Auto Unions Submit Pay Increase Demands for 2026 Shunto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions at major Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp., on Wednesday submitted their pay increase demands for this year's "shunto" labor-management negotiations.

Some unions lowered their demands from last year, as the industry faces headwinds from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Many companies are slated to give answers to their unions' demands on March 18.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Akihiro Kaneko, president of the Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions, called on unions to negotiate "better outcomes than in past years."

The Toyota union demanded pay increases of 8,590 to 21,580 yen a month depending on job type and wage grade, down from last year's request for up to 24,450 yen. Unions at Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. also asked for lower wage increases.

