Chip Gear Maker Advantest Reports Suspected Ransomware Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese semiconductor testing equipment maker Advantest Corp. said Thursday that part of its internal systems has been accessed illegally from outside in what may be a ransomware attack.

The company said that unusual activity was detected in its information technology environment Sunday. It isolated the affected systems and began an investigation in coordination with external cybersecurity specialists.

The incident may involve ransomware, which encrypts data and demands payment for its release. Advantest said it is assessing the scope of the impact, including whether any customer or employee information was compromised.

Last year, ransomware attacks struck beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. and online office and household goods supplier Askul Corp.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]