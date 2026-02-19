1st Action Taken against Tracker Abuse under Antistalking Law

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have referred to prosecutors a man in Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, for allegedly attaching a loss prevention tag to the bicycle of a female acquaintance without her consent.

The suspect, a company worker, 29, has admitted to his alleged violation of the revised antistalking law, saying, “I like her and wanted to know where she went.”

The revised law, enforced Dec. 30, bans the installation of antiloss tags and gain information on the targets’ locations without their permissions. This is the first case of law-enforcement authorities taking action against an alleged violation of the revised legislation since its entry into force.

The man is alleged to have acquired information on the woman’s locations three times by placing a smart tracker on the underside of the saddle of her bicycle in Kobe without her permission on Jan. 26.

