LDP Support Tops 30 Pct for 1st Time in 4 Yrs: Jiji Press Poll

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The support rate for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party topped 30 pct for the first time in four years in February, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

Support for the LDP jumped 7.6 percentage points from the previous month to 30.1 pct, according to the survey conducted over four days through Monday, after the Feb. 8 House of Representatives general election, in which the party secured a landslide victory.

LDP support had remained only slightly above 20 pct even after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is popular among the public, took office last October.

The last time the LDP support rate exceeded 30 pct was in April 2022, when it was led by then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The February survey showed that the approval rate for the cabinet of Takaichi, who heads the LDP, rose 2.8 points to 63.8 pct to match the highest level for her cabinet, also marked last November. The disapproval rate for the Takaichi cabinet stood at 18.4 pct, up 3.3 points from January.

