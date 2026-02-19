Rakuten, Google to Collaborate in Product Promotion via YouTube

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Rakuten Group Inc. and U.S. technology giant Google said Thursday they have signed a partnership on a program promoting e-commerce shopping utilizing YouTube in Japan.

Under the program, video uploaders to YouTube can introduce products sold on the Rakuten Ichiba online marketplace by linking the information to their videos, enabling viewers to purchase the promoted products easily.

If a viewer buys a product introduced on a YouTube channel, the video owner will be able to earn some income. In order to use the program, video uploaders need to get eligibility from Google.

In addition to live-streaming videos, the service will also cover longer videos and YouTube Shorts vertical videos.

Channel owners can include information on up to 30 products per live-streaming video, or up to 60 products for longer videos or YouTube Shorts videos.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]