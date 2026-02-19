LDP's Aso Faction Grows to Record 60 Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Eighteen lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have joined a party faction led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso, bringing the faction's membership to a record 60 people, it was learned Thursday.

The Aso faction is the only one remaining in the party, after all other factions disbanded in the wake of a high-profile slush fund scandal.

The new members include four individuals who returned to the faction after winning back a parliamentary seat in the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, and 11 people who were elected to the Lower House for the first time.

"While we received overwhelming support in the election to choose who runs the government, we are barely getting by in the House of Councillors," Aso said Thursday at the faction's first regular meeting since the general election. The LDP-Japan Innovation Party coalition lacks a majority in the Upper House.

"We should communicate with parties with which we can cooperate on issues, including revising the Constitution," Aso added.

