Tokyo Urges Peaceful Solution to Iran Tensions

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Thursday called for a peaceful solution to rising tensions surrounding Iran and pledged to make every effort to protect Japanese nationals in the country.

At a press conference, Kihara said that Tokyo is closely monitoring U.S.-Iran talks regarding Iran's nuclear development, amid U.S. media reports that a U.S. military strike on Iran is imminent.

"We are closely following military developments in the Middle East while coordinating with relevant countries," the top government spokesman said.

Kihara stressed that Iran's development of nuclear weapons can never be accepted, and noted that Tokyo consistently supports efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue.

