Japan to Host Ministerial Meeting on AI Use in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that the country will host a ministerial meeting on the utilization of artificial intelligence in March.

She made the announcement in a video message sent to the ongoing AI Impact Summit in India.

The ministerial conference, to be held in Tokyo, will be attended by member economies of the Friends Group, which supports the Hiroshima AI Process, a framework among the Group of Seven advanced countries for discussions on AI-related international rules.

The Hiroshima AI Process was launched in May 2023 following the G-7 summit held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima that month. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

In the video message, Takaichi highlighted the importance of international cooperation in building "a safe, secure and trustworthy AI ecosystem."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]