Morinaga Launches Treats Dogs, People Can Share

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese confectionery maker Morinaga & Co. said Thursday that it will launch on March 3 seven sweets that dog owners can share safely with their pets.

The company adapted its classic favorites, such as Moonlight cookies, to make them suitable for dogs. It aims to tap new demand in the growing market for pet goods.

"The market is very promising amid a shrinking and aging population," company Chairman Eijiro Ota said at a press conference. "Our goal is to bring joy to many dogs and their owners."

By cooperating with pet food makers and vets, the firm refined textures and sweetness for the seven items including the cookies, to be priced at 356 yen, and a frozen dessert at 432 yen.

"We would like to roll out the confectioneries by checking demand for them and the appropriateness of their prices," Satoko Suzuki, leader of the project, said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]