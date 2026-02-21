INTERVIEW: Nippon Steel Expects U.S. Steel's Profit Contribution from FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. now expects United States Steel Corp. to begin contributing to its profits in the first half of fiscal 2026, Nippon Steel Chief Financial Officer Takahiko Iwai has suggested.

"In the next fiscal year, we'll be able to add" profits from U.S. Steel, which the Japanese company acquired last June, Iwai said in a recent interview.

"We're most looking forward (to strengthening U.S. Steel's profitability) for the coming fiscal year," he added.

For the current fiscal year ending next month, Nippon Steel initially projected an 80-billion-yen boost from the acquisition of U.S. Steel. However, it revised the forecast to zero due to the sluggish U.S. steel market.

Iwai noted that the U.S. market has "improved considerably" thanks to strong demand from automakers and a decline in imports stemming from tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

