IMF Chief to Visit Japan in March
Washington, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit Japan for three days from March 7, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said at a press conference Thursday.
During the visit, Georgieva plans to deliver a speech at a symposium hosted by the Japanese Finance Ministry and attend a meeting with Japanese authorities and business leaders.
