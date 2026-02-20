IMF Chief to Visit Japan in March

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit Japan for three days from March 7, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said at a press conference Thursday.

During the visit, Georgieva plans to deliver a speech at a symposium hosted by the Japanese Finance Ministry and attend a meeting with Japanese authorities and business leaders.

