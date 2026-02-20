Japan's Sakamoto Wins Silver in Women's Figure Skating

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto won silver in the women's singles event at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Thursday, with Ami Nakai, also from Japan, clinching bronze.

At the ongoing quadrennial sporting event, Japan has now won 24 medals--five gold, seven silver and 12 bronze--bringing its all-time Winter Olympics total to 100.

It was the first time Japan had won multiple Olympic medals in a women's individual skating event.

Sakamoto, who has announced her intention to retire from competition at the end of this season, captured her second Winter Olympic medal in the women's singles, after clinching bronze in the 2022 Beijing Games. Japan's Mone Chiba finished in fourth place. Alysa Liu of the United States took gold.

Elsewhere at Milan-Cortina, Japan's Akito Watabe and Ryota Yamamoto finished sixth in the Nordic combined team event.

