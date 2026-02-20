TEPCO Halts Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Reactor for Inspections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Friday suspended operations at the No. 6 reactor of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, for inspections, part of procedures for restarting a reactor that has been offline for an extended period.

The reactor began operations for the first time in about 14 years on Jan. 21. TEPCO plans to get the reactor online again later this month after a few days of inspections.

The inspections are designed to check for abnormalities in turbine-related equipment due to changes in temperature and pressure when the reactor is active.

If no issues are found, the reactor will restart. A final inspection will be conducted on March 18, and the reactor will move to commercial operation following regulatory confirmation.

