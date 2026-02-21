INTERVIEW: Ukraine May Expect Japan to Help Advance Peace Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Ukraine may expect the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to play a role in peace negotiations over Russia's invasion of the country, former Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda has suggested.

Matsuda, 66, served as ambassador from October 2021 and October 2024, when the war in Ukraine began.

"Ukraine has high expectations for the Takaichi administration," the former ambassador said in an interview with Jiji Press on Thursday, ahead of the fourth anniversary of the start of the war.

He noted that Takaichi has been building a good relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, a key person in the peace negotiations, since taking office last October.

Regarding Japan's recent decision to provide additional assistance to Ukraine under NATO's framework, Matsuda said that it will "underline the importance of Japan's role" to the international community.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]