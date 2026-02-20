Japan to Send Parliamentary Vice Minister to Takeshima Day Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will send Parliamentary Vice Minister for the Cabinet Office Naoki Furukawa to this year's annual ceremony for the Takeshima Islands, minister for territorial issues Jiro Akama said Friday.

Furukawa will attend the "Takeshima Day" ceremony in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, planned for Sunday. The Sea of Japan islands are now under the effective control of South Korea, which calls them Dokdo.

In last year's leadership race of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi argued that the central government should have a cabinet minister attend the ceremony.

She apparently changed her position in light of improving ties between Japan and South Korea, especially as China ramps up pressure on Tokyo.

The decision to send Furukawa was "the result of consideration within the government based on various circumstances," Akama told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]