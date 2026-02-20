Japanese Listed Firms Post Record Net Profits in April-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Combined net profits at Japanese listed companies in April-December 2025 rose 3.9 pct from a year earlier to a record 44,528.1 billion yen, according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The increase, which marked the third straight year of growth, reflected broad-based demand linked to artificial intelligence and data centers.

Combined net profits for the full fiscal year through this March are forecast to increase 3.9 pct from the previous year to 54,304.1 billion yen, also a record high.

The impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs proved smaller than initially expected, leading many companies to revise up their earnings estimates.

SMBC Nikko Securities compiled profit data for 1,132 Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed companies in the TOPIX stock price index that close their books in March, with 99.7 pct of them having disclosed their April-December earnings as of Thursday.

