Opposition Parties Cautious about Takaichi's National Council Plan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties are becoming increasingly cautious about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plan to set up a "national council" to discuss a proposed consumption tax cut and a refundable tax credit system.

Some in the opposition suspect that the Takaichi administration is selecting which parties will join the council. "It won't be a national council if some parties are barred," said a senior member of the Centrist Reform Alliance.

In a policy address to the Diet on Friday, Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, vowed to reach a conclusion on talks on social security and tax reform at the proposed council.

On Thursday and Friday, LDP policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi met with senior officials from the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Democratic Party for the People and Team Mirai to ask the parties to join the council.

Team Mirai leader Takahiro Anno expressed willingness to participate. However, other opposition parties responded negatively.

