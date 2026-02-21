Japan to Subsidize Snowplow Introduction at Airports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry plans to cover half of the cost for domestic airlines and local governments managing airports to purchase snowplows and other snow removal equipment.

The move is part of the ministry's efforts to ensure stable flight operations and prevent passengers from being stranded at airports due to delays and cancellations caused by heavy snow.

The government's fiscal 2026 budget bill includes 1 billion yen for the new measure.

The subsidies will apply to advanced snow removal equipment, such as autonomous snowplows and single-seat de-icing vehicles, which help remove snow and prevent snow buildup on aircraft.

The ministry will also subsidize the installation of sensors that automatically measure snow depth on runways in order for artificial intelligence to notify airport staff of when to start snow removal.

