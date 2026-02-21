Cargo Ship Steerer Arrested after Fatal Collision off Mie Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tsu, Mie Pref., Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--A cargo ship collided with a leisure fishing boat off Toba, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, on Friday, leaving two men aboard the fishing boat dead.

Among those aboard the 16-ton fishing boat, Kokichi Taniguchi, 84, and Motohiro Nakagawa, 67, both anglers from Matsusaka, Mie, died, while 10 others in their 60s to 80s were injured, according to the Toba Coast Guard Office and other sources.

Following the incident, the coast guard arrested Hanon Sugimoto, the 21-year-old second navigation officer who was steering the cargo ship, on suspicion of professional negligence.

The 499-ton cargo ship is believed to have rammed into the boat that was anchored for fishing, splitting the fishing boat's hull in two.

On Friday, the cargo ship departed from the port of Kinuura in neighboring Aichi Prefecture around 10 a.m. and was heading for the port of Mizushima, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]