15 Years On: Miyagi Town Worker Aids Noto Quake Reconstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Yamamoto, Miyagi Pref., March 6 (Jiji Press)--Suguru Kikuchi, an employee of the Yamamoto town government in Miyagi Prefecture, worked to support recovery and reconstruction in a disaster-hit area of the Noto Peninsula following the powerful earthquake that struck there on New Year's Day in 2024.

"I felt I had finally reached a point where I could offer help," recalls Kikuchi, who had long hoped to repay the assistance his hometown received after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The northeastern town of Yamamoto suffered devastating damage from the tsunami and received support from about 700 personnel, mainly dispatched from municipalities across Japan. The last of them returned to the Reconstruction Agency in March 2024.

That experience firmly instilled a spirit of mutual aid among local residents in times of major disasters. Kikuchi, a 46-year-old staff member of the town hall's industry and tourism section, is one of those who has wholeheartedly embraced this ethos.

Soon after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the Noto Peninsula in central Japan, Kikuchi learned that his town government would be sending staff to support the disaster-stricken areas. He volunteered and spent a year in the hard-hit town of Anamizu in Ishikawa Prefecture, assisting with rebuilding and restoration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]