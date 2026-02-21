Myaku-Myaku Statues Relocated near 1970 Expo's Tower of Sun

Newsfrom Japan

Suita, Osaka Pref., Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held on Saturday to mark the relocation of two statues of Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot of the 2025 World Exposition, near the Tower of the Sun monument, the symbol of the 1970 Expo.

The Myaku-Myaku statues are now in the 1970 Expo commemorative park in the western Japan city of Suita, Osaka Prefecture.

"It seems that Myaku-Myaku and the Tower of the Sun are connected by the (Expo) baton," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said at the ceremony.

During the 2025 Expo's 184-day period from April 13 to Oct. 13, the Myaku-Myaku statues welcomed visitors near the venue's gates on the artificial island of Yumeshima in the city of Osaka .

Saturday's ceremony was attended by about 400 residents of the prefecture who were picked from over 40,000 people by lottery.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]