Myaku-Myaku Statues Relocated near 1970 Expo's Tower of Sun
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Suita, Osaka Pref., Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held on Saturday to mark the relocation of two statues of Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot of the 2025 World Exposition, near the Tower of the Sun monument, the symbol of the 1970 Expo.
The Myaku-Myaku statues are now in the 1970 Expo commemorative park in the western Japan city of Suita, Osaka Prefecture.
"It seems that Myaku-Myaku and the Tower of the Sun are connected by the (Expo) baton," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said at the ceremony.
During the 2025 Expo's 184-day period from April 13 to Oct. 13, the Myaku-Myaku statues welcomed visitors near the venue's gates on the artificial island of Yumeshima in the city of Osaka .
Saturday's ceremony was attended by about 400 residents of the prefecture who were picked from over 40,000 people by lottery.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]