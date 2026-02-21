Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Iwate Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Iwate, northeastern Japan, said Saturday that it has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm in the town of Kanegasaki.

This is the 20th outbreak of avian influenza at a poultry farm nationwide this season and the first confirmed case in Iwate.

At the affected farm, about 560,000 egg-laying hens will be culled to prevent further spread of the virus.

According to the prefectural government, the farm reported to a livestock hygiene service center on Friday morning that an unusual increase in bird deaths had been observed.

A simple test returned to positive results, and subsequent genetic examinations later confirmed the infection.

