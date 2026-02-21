Japan, U.S. National Security Advisers Meet in Washington

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese national security adviser Keiichi Ichikawa and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, have met in Washington, as part of preparations for a bilateral summit scheduled for March 19.

At their meeting on Friday, Ichikawa and Rubio agreed to enhance the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. Alliance and expand bilateral economic security cooperation, including strengthening supply chains.

The two officials also exchanged views on regional affairs such as Taiwan and China, as well as projects under Japan's investment and loan commitment to the United States as part of the two nations' tariff agreement. The first batch of projects was announced Wednesday.

