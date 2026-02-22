Yusuke Iwasaki's "AnyMart" Wins Jury Prize at Berlin Film Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Yusuke Iwasaki's "AnyMart" won the FIPRESCI Jury Prize in the Forum section at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

The Japanese animated film "A New Dawn" by Yoshitoshi Shinomiya missed a prize in the Competition section.

The Golden Bear for Best Film went to "Gelbe Briefe" (Yellow Letters) by German director Ilker Catak of Turkish descent.

AnyMart, a horror film focusing on craziness in modern society, was noted by the jury for its sharp satire laced with humor and masterful balance of lightheartedness and extreme violence.

Iwasaki said receiving the honorable prize for his first feature film was like a dream, as he struggled to create it.

